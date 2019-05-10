Rebecca M. "Becky" Miller, 92, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Hagerstown.



Born Wednesday, June 16, 1926 in Myersville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. Williams and Anna C. (Hoffman) Williams.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul Donald Miller who passed away March 24, 2015. They were married March 29, 1947.



Becky was employed as a telephone operator in Myersville, MD, before her marriage to Paul. After marriage, she was a homemaker, housewife and mother.



She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Myersville, MD.



Becky is survived by daughter, Connie Kline and husband Glenn, son, Lynn Miller and wife Tina, grandchildren, Jenni and husband Matthew, Jeremy and wife Angie, Cindy and husband Scott, Pam and husband Dan, Nathan and Tim and wife Shelby, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Williams.



Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Myersville, with Pastor Bob Driver-Bishop officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Rebecca Miller to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 400 Main St. / P.O. Box 13, Myersville, MD 21773.



Arrangements were entrusted to J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019