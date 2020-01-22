|
Rebecca (Becky) Jane Welch, 73, of Thurmont, MD passed away peacefully at Select Specialty of York, Pennsylvania on January 20. Born April 19, 1946 in Simpsonville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Francis Leroy and Ethel Virginia Sharrer. Rebecca was the wife of Henry Richard Welch of Thurmont.
Besides her husband, Becky is survived by her nephew, Gordon Strawsburg and wife Lisa of Biglerville, PA; nephew, Michael Duble and wife Kim of Thurmont, MD; and a niece, Michelle Wivell and husband Wayne of Thurmont, MD. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews; as well as many great, great, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her close brother-in-law, Larry Duble as well as brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws on her husband's side, Vi Jones, Larry Welch, Jerry Welch, Jeff Welch, Mike Welch and Tracey Glover.
Besides her parents, Becky was predeceased by her sister, Linda Duble and her nephew, Thomas Strawsburg.
Becky worked for State Farm Insurance Company in Frederick, Maryland for her entire career. Prior to retirement, she was an Accounting Manager. In her retirement, Becky enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews as well as her dogs, Joseph, John Paul, Bear and most recently Jacob.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge. Pastor Jim Russell will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020