Rebekah Schaffer, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Homewood at Williamsport.



Born on July 5, 1927, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Anna (Beard) Derr. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, R. James Schaffer.



She graduated from Hood College and continued on to become a RN. She worked 30 years at Frederick Memorial Hospital, primarily in the birthing center and nursery.



She is survived by a daughter, Susan E. Wade and husband, David, of Boonsboro; a son, Gary D. Schaffer and wife, Lisa, of Taylorsville, North Carolina; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren in MD, NC and NJ.



Becky was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann R. Schaffer Elder, who passed away in 2009.



Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, 21742.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 7 to July 8, 2019