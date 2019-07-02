Of Gaithersburg, MD passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at the Casey House (Montgomery) Hospice.



Gina as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born on May 29, 1965 in Manhattan, NY to Joyce Ann Dorsey and Richard Lee Dorsey, Sr.



Regina was a 1984 graduate of Gaithersburg High School. At the time of her retirement she been employed with the Federal Government as an employee with the Food & Drug Administration for 29 years. During her employment she worked in various departments and positions. She truly enjoyed her work family at the Food and Drug Administration.



Gina is survived by her daughters, Torlyn Dorsey (Anthony) of Rockville, MD, and Toreshia Dorsey of Front Royal, VA; son Kentrel Dorsey (Emily) of Front Royal, VA; an adoptive son William E. Caceres Reyes (Crystal); 14 grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Jenkins (Joe); brother Richard L. Dorsey, Jr.; grandfather Israel Singleton (Corrine); Godmother Dorothy V. Brightful; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Gina was predeceased by her parents Joyce and Richard Dorsey, great-grandparents John and Mary Simms, Sr., grandmother Lucille Simms, and nephew Noah Turner.



Regina was a devoted grandmother, her grandbabies were the love of her life. She was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan, and she loved wearing "High Heels." Regina had a loving and giving heart, she made donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (Memphis, TN), the Lupus Foundation of America (Washington, DC) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (Silver Spring, MD).



In lieu of flowers please send a monetary donation to one of her favorite charitable organizations: Lupus Foundation of America, Washington, DC; Vietnam Veterans of America, Silver Springs, MD or , Memphis, TN.



Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints Street, Frederick, MD 21701 from 9:30am until funeral service at 10:30am. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencares.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 2 to July 5, 2019