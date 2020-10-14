1/1
Regina Harrison
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Regina "Gina" Jo (Heier) Harrison 47, passed away far too early at her home in Rocky Ridge, Maryland on October 7, 2020. Born on January 21, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ms. Anna Heier. Gina was preceded in death by her beloved "Nan" Gladys Virginia Wiles; grandfather Oliver Wiles; and Uncle Marty Heier. She was a part of the Catoctin High School Class of 1991 and she attended Marquette College. She had an unbridled passion for her life's work in dentistry and loved helping the people who needed her most, but her work here is done. She is resting now, with no more worries and no more pain. Gina leaves behind her mother Anna Heier; her husband of 13 years, Alan Harrison; her sons Paul (Emily) Barbour, Eric (Melissa) Barbour, Jakob Harrison; her daughters Olivia (Tobeh) Barbour, Moriah Frazier, Morgan Cato, and Gracie Harrison; her first grandchild Penelope Jo arriving in December; Uncle Tommy (Sandy) Sweeney and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many Friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 2- 4 pm and 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held the following day Tuesday, October 20th at 11 am.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
Memories & Condolences
