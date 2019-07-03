Regina Griffin Roop, age 92, formerly of New Windsor, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living, Westminster. Born August 9, 1926 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Rhea E. Fleming Griffin. She was the wife of H. Cassell Roop who died in 2006.



Regina was a 1943 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School, a 1946 graduate of Salisbury State Teachers College and was a recipient of her master's degree. She was employed as a first grade teacher and reading specialist in New Windsor and Elmer Wolfe Elementary Schools for 30 years. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, New Windsor, where she taught adult Sunday school and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Westminster chapter. Regina was an avid gardener and shared her knowledge of plants, enjoyed golfing and traveling with her husband, was an Orioles baseball fan and especially loved spending time with her family and at family gatherings.



Surviving are daughter, Kimberly A. Diggs and husband Ron of Manchester, sons, Michael S. Roop and Pam of Union Bridge, Neal C. Roop and wife Sena of New Windsor and Todd G. Roop and wife Christa of Reisterstown; 7 grandchildren, Megan, Jason, Jeremy, Lindsay, Jordan, Makenzie and Madison; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Hoy and Eva Spielman; brothers, Milton Griffin and Jerry Griffin and wife Dinah and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Marian L. Roop in 2007 and daughter-in-law, Jane Roop in 2001.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor, with Rev. Shari McCourt, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 5 and on Saturday at the church from 12 noon until time of service.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, New Windsor, MD 21776.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 3 to July 5, 2019