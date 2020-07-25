Regina Clements Payne, born May 31, 1939, passed on to her eternal home on July 21, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Sanford Payne for 63 years.
She is survived by her two children; Joseph Sanford Payne Jr. and wife Doris and Patricia Payne Whitacre and husband Kenneth. She had three grandchildren, Joseph Sanford Payne III, Natosha Payne, Alexandra Lynn Whitacre and one step-grandchild Elizabeth Hawkes. Two of her five brothers remain; William H. Clements and Thomas G. Clements and wife Diane. She was known as the Matriarch of her family consisting of numerous nieces and nephews.
Known by family and friends as "Sis," she was celebrated for her exemplary warmth and welcoming personality and with acceptance of all who were fortunate enough to be graced by her presence. She will be greatly missed!
