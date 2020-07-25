1/
Reginia Payne
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Clements Payne, born May 31, 1939, passed on to her eternal home on July 21, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Joseph Sanford Payne for 63 years.

She is survived by her two children; Joseph Sanford Payne Jr. and wife Doris and Patricia Payne Whitacre and husband Kenneth. She had three grandchildren, Joseph Sanford Payne III, Natosha Payne, Alexandra Lynn Whitacre and one step-grandchild Elizabeth Hawkes. Two of her five brothers remain; William H. Clements and Thomas G. Clements and wife Diane. She was known as the Matriarch of her family consisting of numerous nieces and nephews.

Known by family and friends as "Sis," she was celebrated for her exemplary warmth and welcoming personality and with acceptance of all who were fortunate enough to be graced by her presence. She will be greatly missed!

Please visit www.hiltonfh.com for information regarding services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved