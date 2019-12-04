|
Regis Henry Kerman, Jr., aged 79, died surrounded by his family on November 29, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 26, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Regis Henry Kerman and Agnes (Boehm) Kerman.
Regis graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1958. He then served proudly in the U.S Navy from 1961 to 1968. It was during a nuclear testing mission based in Seychelles where he met and married Fabiona Mondon, his loving wife of forty-five years.
An avid learner, Regis was a lifelong subscriber to National Geographic and spent many hours perusing book stores for any information he could find on space exploration. He will be remembered for his quick wit, passionate pursuit of knowledge, extreme generosity to friends and family, and his fervent appreciation of Polish cuisine.
He is survived by his wife, two children, Terry and Christina, and her husband Jim; five grandchildren, Terry Jr., Shawn, Kailey, Alyssa, and Anthony; two great grandchildren, Luke and Rowan, and various family and friends in the United States and overseas in Seychelles.
There will not be a public service. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Urbana Regional Library at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FrederickCountyPublicLibrary/gift.html.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019