Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Regis Kerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regis Henry Kerman Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regis Henry Kerman Jr. Obituary
Regis Henry Kerman, Jr., aged 79, died surrounded by his family on November 29, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 26, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Regis Henry Kerman and Agnes (Boehm) Kerman.

Regis graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1958. He then served proudly in the U.S Navy from 1961 to 1968. It was during a nuclear testing mission based in Seychelles where he met and married Fabiona Mondon, his loving wife of forty-five years.

An avid learner, Regis was a lifelong subscriber to National Geographic and spent many hours perusing book stores for any information he could find on space exploration. He will be remembered for his quick wit, passionate pursuit of knowledge, extreme generosity to friends and family, and his fervent appreciation of Polish cuisine.

He is survived by his wife, two children, Terry and Christina, and her husband Jim; five grandchildren, Terry Jr., Shawn, Kailey, Alyssa, and Anthony; two great grandchildren, Luke and Rowan, and various family and friends in the United States and overseas in Seychelles.

There will not be a public service. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Urbana Regional Library at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FrederickCountyPublicLibrary/gift.html.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -