Renice Leonard Reed, 97,of Middletown, MD returned peacefully to his heavenly Father on May 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret Ahalt Reed for 70 years. Their loving relationship was a role model for those around them. Born October 10, 1922 in Roanoke VA, he was the son of the late Aube and Clara Reed. He was predeceased by his brother Cletus A. Reed and sister Ernestine Holmes. Renice was the father of four children: Ray Reed and Thais Kemp of Middletown, Max Reed and wife Linda of Downsville, Jan Reed Lushbaugh and husband Dale of Knoxville, TN and Kae Reed Wiles of Middletown and fiance Jack Heflin of Woodsboro. He has 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Renice was an active member of Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion since the age of 9. He served on the church council multiple times, was involved in the men's Sunday School as well as taught Sunday School classes. His community services include: Boy Scout master for pact 446, Charter member of the Middletown Amvets Post #9, Middletown Lions Club where he served as President for local charter as well as cabinet secretary/treasurer for the region. Renice joined the Navy in 1943 and served on the US Navy USS LCI 627. He was a 1st class signalman and received honors for battle. He physically witnessed the flag raising at Iwo Jima! Upon returning from WWII he joined his father in managing Reeds Garage and eventually became owner and established Reed Motor Company until his retirement. He loved to work and help others, family and friends, complete miscellaneous jobs from construction to gardening. He will truly be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Evangelical Lutheran Church Zion, Middletown, MD or Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick, MD. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date and will be publicized as such. Condolences may be made to the family at www.potomaccremation.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
