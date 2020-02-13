Home

Rhea Diamond, 78, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, MD.



Born on September 9, 1941, in North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Ann (Harrison) Diamond, longtime residents of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.



Rhea was an avid card player and enjoyed playing bridge on a regular basis. She loved to travel to meet new people and always made an impression with her kind and open heart. She will be remembered for her independent spirit and zest for life.



She is survived by her children, Laura Parsons and husband, Bill Parsons, and son, Michael Edkins and wife, Caleena Edkins. She loved being "Bubbie" to 5 grandchildren: Levi, Malia, Hudson, Josie, and Nevada.



Services will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to The .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
