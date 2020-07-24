1/1
Richard Baer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Rick) William Baer, 73, of Frederick, MD, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sharita, for 49 years. Born May 15, 1947, he was the son of the late William E. and Helen Betty Baer, of Frederick.

Rick was a Frederick High School graduate. When he was a young adult he was an active member of Junior Fire Company No. 2. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam era, where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from duty, he returned to work at Todd Steel. In 1970, he went to work at Eastalco where he was employed for 36 years and retired as a quality control inspector in 2006. Rick was an avid hunter, boater, and fisherman all his life. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling in a RV with his wife. He spent many adventure filled years at his home away from home, 'the river', with family and friends. Most weekends he could be found in a lawn chair, by the camp fire, reminiscing stories and just enjoying life. There was no place he loved more. He was a proud Pops to one grandson who he loved to visit any chance he got, even if that meant driving half way across the country. Rick was a Member of the American Legion and Life Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Frederick.

In addition to his wife, Rick leaves behind three children, two sons, W. Travis Baer, (girlfriend, Michelle), and Justin Baer, both of Frederick, and a daughter, Alisha Clark, (husband, Jeff) of Waipahu, Hawaii; along with one grandson, Jameson Clark; and a loving sister, Cynthia Raymond, of Georgetown, Indiana. He will be missed by his brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was proceeded in death by a sister; Coralee Baer.

Funeral Services will be private.

A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association, or Independent Hose Company of Frederick.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Dear Sharita and Family, I'm sorry your husband and father has passed away. God Bless you all ❤ Peace be with you all
Debora Blackstone
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved