Richard (Rick) William Baer, 73, of Frederick, MD, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sharita, for 49 years. Born May 15, 1947, he was the son of the late William E. and Helen Betty Baer, of Frederick.
Rick was a Frederick High School graduate. When he was a young adult he was an active member of Junior Fire Company No. 2. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam era, where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from duty, he returned to work at Todd Steel. In 1970, he went to work at Eastalco where he was employed for 36 years and retired as a quality control inspector in 2006. Rick was an avid hunter, boater, and fisherman all his life. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling in a RV with his wife. He spent many adventure filled years at his home away from home, 'the river', with family and friends. Most weekends he could be found in a lawn chair, by the camp fire, reminiscing stories and just enjoying life. There was no place he loved more. He was a proud Pops to one grandson who he loved to visit any chance he got, even if that meant driving half way across the country. Rick was a Member of the American Legion and Life Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Frederick.
In addition to his wife, Rick leaves behind three children, two sons, W. Travis Baer, (girlfriend, Michelle), and Justin Baer, both of Frederick, and a daughter, Alisha Clark, (husband, Jeff) of Waipahu, Hawaii; along with one grandson, Jameson Clark; and a loving sister, Cynthia Raymond, of Georgetown, Indiana. He will be missed by his brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was proceeded in death by a sister; Coralee Baer.
Funeral Services will be private.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association
, or Independent Hose Company of Frederick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.