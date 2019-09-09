|
Dick, a resident of Frederick MD in the mid 1990s, passed away at age 87 at home in Selbyville, Delaware on August 29th, 2019. He was born in Floral Park, NY on July 4th 1932, the son of Alfred F. Beauclair and Elizabeth (Murphy) Beauclair.
Dick grew up in NY, CA, and New England. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tufts University under an Air Force ROTC scholarship, and was activated into the Air Force Reserves at the end of the Korean War earning him veteran's status. He remained in the Air Force Reserves from 1956-1968. Dick retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in 1987, after achieving senior level positions in engineering, construction and project management. After a brief retirement he worked for the US Army Community and Family Support Center developing their design-build program for military construction projects, and also put together training courses on design-build process for various Federal agencies.
During his career Dick earned a Master of Science in Management from the University of Arkansas. He was a Professional Engineer in four states and a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), and was also a Design-Build Professional.
In 1997 he decided to establish residence in Selbyville, DE where he built his "forever" home. Dick enjoyed his retirement life with many old and new friends, especially at his favorite place - Smitty McGee's.
He is survived by his wife, children, several grandchildren, and even great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life has been planned.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019