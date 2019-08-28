|
Richard Wayne Burnett, 71, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Patricia Ann Burnett.
Born on December 15, 1947, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Clinton Lays Burnett and Phyllis Alise (Lee) Burnett from Lynchburg, VA. Richard was a retired Press Foreman and was a member of the Teamsters Washington DC Printing Union local 72-C for more than 40 years. He was a lover of Disney World, photography, Tigers, going to drives and enjoying cars, but most importantly he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Kevin Burnett (Jenn), Wayne Burnett (Ellie) and Karen George (Dustin); siblings, Brenda Blankenship (the late John) and John Burnett; five grandsons, three granddaughter and 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Christine Mastic.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A celebration of Richard's life journey will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Funeral Homes, Pastor Danny Tice will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23508 or to the 14435 Cherry Lane Court, Suite 310, Laurel, MD 20707.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019