Richard Charles Frushour, 85, of Wolfsville, MD, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Born Sunday, October 29, 1933 in Ellerton, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph Brian Frushour and Erma Elizabeth (Gaver) Frushour.



He was a veteran of the United States Army.



He was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville, MD.



He was employed over the years by Shafer's Plumbing and R.F. Kline.



Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edith Darlene Frushour, daughter, Deborah Metzer and husband Dennis, son, Michael Frushour and wife Linda, grandchildren, Jason Metzer, Katelyn Smith and husband Steven and Nicole Frushour, great-grandson, Kace Smith, sisters, Irene Smith, Ruth Ann Castle and Betty Jane Hays and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gaither Frushour and Clarence Frushour and one sister, Pauline Baker.



Services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville, MD, with Pastors Tim and Donna Ritchie-Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 7-9pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Richard Frushour to Grossnickle Church of the brethren, 11301 Meeting House Rd. Myersville, MD, 21773.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 15 to June 16, 2019