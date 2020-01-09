|
Richard Linn Coleman Jr (Ricky) 58, of Monrovia, MD passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020 at Baltimore Shock Trauma.
Ricky was born May 17, in Washington, DC to the late Richard L Coleman Sr and Betty Jo Coleman.
Ricky grew up in Silver Spring, MD. He went to Montgomery Blair High School and served 3 years in the United States Army. He was a Master HVAC engineer. For the past 15 years Ricky worked at the Bolger Center where is was known as the man who could fix anything, "anything". For those of you who knew Ricky, he was known as the man of few words, who could never sit still, always ready and available to help others, and always had a smile on his face.
Ricky loved the outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, just taking a walks in the woods in West Virginia, or on the water. He enjoyed riding his Harley, especially on the weekends with his lifelong friend Billy.
One of Ricky's major accomplishments was bringing his son Keegan home. He worked day and night preparing the house to make it safe and suitable. He was able to accomplish this with the help of his son Kyle, lifelong friend Kirk, brother in law John.
The most important part of Ricky's chapter would be his second-grade childhood sweetheart and loving wife Joan Walker Coleman of 34 years. His adoring children, Kristen (Sajad), Kyle, and Keegan Coleman, as well as his grandchildren Caleb and Kolten Coleman, his only brother Chuck Coleman (Ruth Holland), and his niece Kerriann Ford and nephew Eric Perry. Ricky is proceeded in death by his sister Gail Perry. He is also survived by his in-laws George and Kathy Walker, brother in law John Walker, sister in law Janet Bieber, nieces and nephews Sydney, Morgan and Johnny Walker, Nicole & Patrick Bieber. He also leaves behind family, many lifelong friends, best friends, and new friends.
Ricky truly cared about and touched the hearts of everyone he encountered, therefore he was able to help others by donating the gift of life.
We are having a celebration of life on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 2 pm, Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020