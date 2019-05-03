Richard Floyd Combs, 48, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD.



Richard Floyd Combs, 48, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD.



Born on January 31, 1971, in Bellingham, WA, he was the son of Gene Combs and Linda (Twining) Combs. He graduated from Damascus High School, class of 1989. Following high school Richard worked for the information technology division at the United States Patent Office. He enjoyed playing paint ball, gaming and spending time with his friends and family. Richard was an AVID Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals Fan!



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kristen Clark and husband Tom; nephews, Joseph and Jonathan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 3:30pm-7:30pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, MD 21771.



A celebration of Richard's life journey will take place at 4pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037 (www.alsa.org/donate) or to Lorien of Mount Airy, 713 Midway Ave., Mount Airy, MD 21771.



Richard would like everyone to Rock the Red! Please COME AS YOU ARE no need to dress up, just be casual and comfortable!!!



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2019