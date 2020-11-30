1/1
Richard Cook
Richard "Dickie" Lewis Cook, 76, of Frederick, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 8, 1944 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Frank Marion and Elizabeth Ruby Mary Edds Cook. He was the loving husband of Mary Belle Cook, his wife of 55 years.

Before retiring he worked as a carpenter where he completed many projects in Washington, DC, such as the Kennedy Center and the Rockville Mall. He became a member of the Carpenter Locals #132. He enjoyed motorcycles, history, family history and spending time with his family. Richard was a good husband, father and provided well for his family. He was of the Baptist faith and was very proud of his West Virginia roots.

In addition to his wife he is survived by children Mary Karen Cook Doane and husband James Darrell of New Windsor, Clifton Lewis Cook and friend Janet of Denton; sisters Ruby D. Phares and husband Robert of Circleville, WV, Naomi Cook of Frederick, grandchildren James B. Doane and Jenna of Charles Town, WV, Timothy L. Cook of Pittsburgh, Kathleen M. Doane LeMessurier and Josh of Ranson,WV, William E. Cook and Kyrstin of Newnan, GA, Rebecca L. Doane Morton and husband Sam of Front Royal, VA, great-grandchildren Robert, Benjamin, Rosalie, Noah, Levi, Aaron, Freya, Callaghan, Madeline, Samantha and one due in the spring of 2021. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brother Charles Cook,brothers Morris J., Edgar G., Herbert F., and Raymond F. Cook and a nephew, Westley Cook.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 8158 Yellow Springs Rd., Frederick with Pastor Peter Kemeny officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be in effect. Check the funeral home website for a zoom/livestream link.

Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville.

The family will also receive friends Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the Doane residence. Message or call Mary for more information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good News Presbyterian, Building Fund, P.O. Box 1051, Frederick, MD., 21702.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
