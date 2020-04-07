|
|
Richard Allan Cramer, 85, of Walkersville, Maryland passed away on Monday April 6, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born on November 18, 1934, in Walkersville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank R. and Ellis J. (Mercer) Cramer. He was the loving husband of Eilene T. (Leonard) Cramer for 59 years.
Richard graduated from Walkersville High School in 1951 and served in the United States Army. Early he was employed at Frederick Iron & Steel, General Engineering and Woodsboro Livestock Sale. He was a co-founder of B&C Utility Supply and had been enjoying retirement since 1995. He was a dedicated Parishioner of Saint Timothy's Roman Catholic Church of Walkersville. He served his community through the Walkersville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Companies and was an Honorary Life Member in both Departments. In his younger years, he ran fire calls and enjoyed marching in parades with the marching unit. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 282, Woodsboro, MD.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as working in the yard & garden, spending time in Ocean City and playing with his grand dogs, Moxie and Zoey.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Staley, and husband, Matthew; grandson Alan Staley, and wife Megan, and granddaughter Kristi Carter, and husband Gregory, and Step Great-grandson Chase Carter. He is also survived by his brother Ridgely Cramer. Richard also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Josephine Gilbert and Shirley Stull.
The family would like to especially thank the nursing staff and doctors at Frederick Health Hospital, in particular Dr. Anusha Belani; as well as the excellent Key Court staff at Homewood at Crumland.
A private graveside service and burial is being held at Glade Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Rd, Walkersville, MD 21793, or the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 425, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020