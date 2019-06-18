Home

REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
Richard Ellsworth "Ricky" Jones III

Richard Ellsworth "Ricky" Jones III Obituary
Richard Ellsworth "Ricky" Jones, III, 30, of Frederick County, Maryland, entered into eternal life on May 27, 2019.

Born November 29, 1988, in Frederick, he was the son of Richard E. Jones, Jr. and step mother, Diane Jones.

Ricky attended Catoctin High School in Thurmont, Maryland.

Ricky had a smile and laugh that was contagious; no matter the mood you were in, it would light up the room. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars, as well as scenic motorcycle rides.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is also survived by his three loving daughters: Madisson Leigh Jones (age 10), Zoey LeAnn Jones (age 8), and Kiley Ann Jones (age 5); brothers Josh and Steven; Sister Chasity; mother Wendy Jones; cousins: Rachel, Melyssa, Jessica, Chad, Craig, Billy, Johnny; and a host of friends.

Ricky was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Gorman.

A memorial service was held at Rest Haven Funeral Homes, Hagerstown, in his memory.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 18 to June 20, 2019
