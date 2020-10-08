Richard Ernst

Richard 'Dick' Denton Ernst, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 6th , 2020 at the Boyds Presbyterian Church. Dick was a native of Maryland and a resident of Germantown, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Juanita May Ernst; children Tanya Christensen and husband Jon, Lynnel Ernst, Tammy Ernst; sister Kathy Swedlund, and brothers Butch Ernst and Roger Ernst; grandchildren Calvin, Larissa, Jon, Jenna, Jacob and great- grandchildren Michael, Violet and Jaxton. Dick is preceded in death by his father George, mother Erma and step-father Pete; brothers Chuckie, Dot, Jack, Tommy.
Dick worked in the construction industry as a foreman, punch-out and general handy-man. He was skilled at carpentry, drywall and plumbing. He could fix just about anything. His efforts to restore the various properties of the Boyds Presbyterian Church kept him busy in is retired years.
Dick had many hobbies including visiting and researching lighthouses across America, bible study, crossword puzzles, flea market sales, NASCAR and reading. He was happy to root for and watch the Washington Nationals win the baseball world series. For 21 years he led the team that prepared and ran an annual charity Halloween Haunted House at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in West Virginia. All proceeds were donated to Santa's Workshop as well as other local services. He worked for months prior to the event scheming up and constructing the next big scary thing.
Dick was a member of the Boyds Presbyterian Church for 47 years and served on the board of trustees for many of them. He was instrumental in the efforts to repair the stained-glass windows and the installation of air conditioning. His most recent accomplishment was the renovation of the church Manse.
A celebration of Dick's life will be presented by his family and the church at a date yet to be determined. Details will be published on the Boyds Presbyterian Church website as well as Facebook page.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have reached out to pass along their thoughts, prayers and stories of Dick. He was a character and a well- liked and very loved man.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to the Boyds Presbyterian Church with specific direction that they be designated for building maintenance and repairs, 19901 White Ground Rd, Boyds, MD 20841; (301) 540-2544, Visit their website www.boydspc.org
