Richard Vernon Etzler, age 73, of Union Bridge, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore. Born September 23, 1946 in Union Bridge, he was the son of Ellis Virginia Smith Filler Etzler of Walkersville and the late Kenneth Etzler. Twice married, his first wife was Glenda Ann Etzler who died in 2015 and his second wife is Lydia Santos Etzler, Union Bridge.
Mr. Etzler was a 1964 graduate of Walkersville High School. He served in the Maryland Army National Guard in Frederick and Hagerstown. His employment has included Maryland MVA Investigations, Maryland State Police dispatcher, Emmitsburg police officer, special agent with the Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Enforcement Unit, constable with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and he was the first part-time dispatcher hired for Frederick County Central Alarm/911 Center. He retired in 2009. He was a member of the Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20, life member of American Legion Post 282 of Woodsboro, the 29th Division Association and the NRA. He was a member the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., Plymouth Masonic Lodge of Union Bridge, an active life member of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co., was a 4-H All Star, past president of the Frederick-Carroll Baseball League, charter member and originator of MSSA Frederick Chapter and served as Frederick County Sheep superintendent for a number of years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Union Bridge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sharing activities with his late wife Glenda and traveling with Lydia and especially time spent with all of his family.
In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by children, Brett R. Etzler and wife Page and Brad R. Etzler and wife Rebi, all of Keymar and Bryan D. Etzler and wife Michele of New Windsor, Jing, Sierra and Annelee Saligumba of Silver Spring; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Richard L. Michael and Pastor Pete Roy of St. James Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6 where a memorial service will be conducted by members of the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Co. at 7:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall St. Plaza, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020