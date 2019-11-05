|
Richard Eugene "Dick" Cook, age 79, of Middletown, MD passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a long illness. Dick was born and raised in Woodsboro, MD, a graduate of Walkersville High School in 1958 and a proud Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Willard Keith. After discharge from the Navy, Dick joined the MD State Police and had many stories to tell from his time at the LaVale, Waldorf and Frederick barracks. However, most will remember Dick best from his time as a business owner of The Valley Inn, Valley One Stop and several Subway sub shops and his years as a coach and umpire in Frederick County. His lifelong passion was for baseball, playing, coaching, umpiring and especially watching or listening to Cleveland Indian games.
Preceded in death by his parents Alma (Dayhoff) Winebrenner and Hanford C. Cook, and a brother Hanford Cook Jr. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Patricia (Moore) Cook, two sons Joseph Christopher Cook of Harrisburg, PA and John Michael Cook of Middletown, MD, a daughter Kelly (Cook) Wenrich of Billings, MT, two sisters Sandra (Winebrenner) Hevner of Keymar, MD and Constance (Winebrenner) Bowers of Walkersville, MD, a brother Larry Cook of Woodsboro, MD, and a grandson Joshua Cook. A family and friends remembrance is scheduled for July 2020.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019