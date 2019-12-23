Home

Richard Fogle Obituary
Richard R. Fogle , 78, passed from this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Waynesboro Hospital in Waynesboro, PA. He was the beloved husband of Gracilee (Custer) Fogle for 40 years.

Born on March 24, 1941, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph R.and Dorothy (Shepley) Fogle.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed street rods, stamp collecting and working. Richard owned and operated Bonded Asphalt Paving Co.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two daughters Donna Keefer and Lisa Carter;son Patrick Ramsburg; grandsons Joshua Fogle, Joseph Fogle, Ryan Golden and Joshua Carter; granddaughters Christina Carter and Chelsea Carter;five great grandchildren; brother Joseph R. Fogle, Jr. and sister Nancy McFarland; former daughter in law Maria Fogle.

He was preceded in death by his son Robert R. Fogle; brother Colin McFarland.

The family will receive at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Street Thurmont, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2-4PM.

Services and interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
