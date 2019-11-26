|
Richard William "Buck" Jones Sr., 79, of Frederick died Sunday November 24, 2019 at Frederick Health. He was the long time beloved partner of
Barb Myers of Biglerville, PA.
Born in Frederick on August 9, 1940 he was a son of the late Albert William and Eloise Brandenburg Jones. He was employed as an electronics technician with COMSAT in Clarksburg until his retirement. He was a member of Post 3285, Frederick, was an avid fisherman, bowler and golfer. He coached Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball and loved going to his grandkids games. He also served his country in the US Army from 1960 to 1965.
Surviving besides his long time partner are two children Bill Jones and wife Winona of Walkersville, Kim Wood and husband Brian of Ijamsville, three grandchildren Tyler Jones and wife Nikole of Frederick, Spc Zach Jones and wife Aaran of Honolulu, HI, and Luke Wood of Ijamsville, one brother John Jones and wife Sharon, two sisters Judy Kinna and husband Jack, Mary Ellen Summers and husband Bill of Frederick
The family will receive friends on Friday November 29 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Saturday November 30 from the funeral home. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Post 3285 Frederick, 5901 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Pallbearers will be: Tyler Jones, Spc Zach Jones, John Jones, Brian Wood, Bill Summers, Jack Kinna
Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Wood.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019