Richard K. Fox, Jr., age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Assisted Living home, Encore at Turf Valley. He was born April 13, 1923, in Elwood City, Pennsylvania to Richard Fox, Sr. and Isabella "Alice" Gaub. Richard was married to the late Shirley Fox.



A veteran of WWII, Richard ran telecommunications for seven campaigns from March of 1943 to August of 1945 earning him the Good Conduct Medal; Distinguished Unit Badge; Meritorious Unit Award; European, African, Middle Eastern Service Medal with five Bronze stars; and the Victory Medal. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1951 from Geneva College and a Master of Education from The University of Pennsylvania in 1956.



Richard was a teacher and a guidance counselor for Mount Airy Middle School for over 17 years until his retirement in 1988, allowing him to concentrate on the activities he loved such as tap dancing, traveling, helping others, and making games for the Damascus Senior Center such as movie bingo. Richard will be remembered for his never diminished sense of humor and his kindness.



He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Christopher) Kostick, his step children Layne Williams, Andrew (Nancy Boydon) Williams, Joy (Robert) Kearse, and and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His step daughter, Arianne Williams, preceded him.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Richard touched are invited to attend memorial services at Molesworth -Williams P.A. Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Rd, Damascus, MD 20872, Friday, August 2, 2019, at 4pm.



A special thanks to the staff at Encore for taking such loving care of him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org).



Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019