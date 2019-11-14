|
Richard Kenneth Smith of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a valiant battle with heart disease. He is survived by his beloved partner of 15 years, Joyce McCandless of the home; sons Michael K. Smith of Frederick and Joseph F. Smith of Edgewater; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His son Donovan P. Smith and granddaughter Kayla M. Smith predeceased him. He was previously married to Dolores A. (Cohey) Smith and Susan L. Fallon.
Born on March 1, 1947 in Hazleton, PA, Richard's family moved to Takoma Park when he was one year old. He attended Takoma Academy and Montgomery Blair high schools.
Richard loved watching Nascar racing and the Washington Redskins, and enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He loved music and in his youth was a drummer with amateur rock bands in the suburban Washington, DC area. He was a long-time employee of Security Storage Company in Bethesda and Silver Spring.
Cremation is planned with a memorial gathering to be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019