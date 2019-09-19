|
|
Richard A Knott, 72, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Clara "Pauline" Knott.
Born on September 21, 1946, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of John A. Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Knott.
In addition to his loving wife, Pauline he is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Dove of New Market, MD and Tina Ruffner and husband Ronnie of Walkersville, MD four grandchildren, Madison, Brooke, Brittany and Colby, great grandchildren, Reece, Paxton, Knox Richard, Trevyn and Nixon.
Richard served in the United States Army from 1967-1970. He retired from the Federal Government in 2001 and he also worked for Stauffer Funeral Homes for over 30 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fredrick. He was a life member of Junior Fire Company No. 2, a member of the American Legion Post 11 and a member of the National Association of Federal Employees.
Richard loved dancing, picnics and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved football and was an avid Redskins fan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sunday, September 22nd at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services celebrating Richard's life will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00am with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 19, 2019