Richard Lee Ecker, age 83, of Libertytown, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born January 18, 1936 near Libertytown, he was the son of the late Paul Ellsworth Ecker and Ella Leatherman Ecker. He was the husband of Rosie J. Ecker, his wife of 61 years.
Mr. Ecker was a member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren where he served as audio technician for the Sunday services. He was a charter member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. where he drove the firetruck. He was employed as a plumber for 43 years with R.W. Warner Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed camping on weekends at River Bend Park in West Virginia, family gatherings and was always interested in gadgets and how they worked.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Larry Ecker and wife Lisa and Suzanne Moxley and husband John, all of New Market; 7 grandchildren, Brian Ecker, Curtis Moxley and wife Kelley, Lucas Moxley and wife Kaitlyn, Morgan Ecker, Travis, Justin and Sabrina Moxley; 2 great grandchildren, Lily and Emily Moxley and one expected in January; sister, Mary Stull of Gettysburg, PA; brothers, Charles Ecker, near Libertytown and Kermit Ecker and wife Kay of Martinsburg, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by dear friends, Deny and Nancy Hood and Boe and Dianne Smith. He was predeceased by sister, Florence Bruchey and brother, Leroy Ecker.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren with Pastor Greg Quintrell, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Libertytown.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or to the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 33, LIbertytown, MD 21762.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019