Richard L. Hoffman III
1980 - 2020
Richard Lewis Hoffman III, 39 of Westminster, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 25, 1980 in Frederick, he was the son of Kathleen Wetzel Trundle of Walkersville and the late Richard L. "Dick" Hoffman Sr.

Richard was a fighter and never gave up. He loved his children, his mother and spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing video games, going out to eat, cooking and classic cars.

Also surviving are children C. Daniel, R. Dakota, and Ayden, all of Westminster, sister Cathy Lynn Hoffman of Frederick; two half-sisters; best friend and life partner Carrie Albright of Westminster; many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family.

He was predeceased by a half-brother.

Services and interment will be private. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, to defray expenses, may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
