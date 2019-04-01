Resources More Obituaries for Richard Masser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Masser

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Masser, 68, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Connie Masser for 40 years.



Born on July 29, 1950, in Eylers Valley, MD, he was the son of Mahlon McClellan and Marion Irene (Reddick) Masser.







He graduated from Emmitsburg high school in 1968. He was an owner of Scenic View Orchards in Sabillasville Md since 1981, planting the initial trees for the current orchard and setting the ground work for taking fresh produce to local farmers markets. He was a dedicated agriculturist who was very devoted to growing a variety of quality produce for his customers/friends. Throughout the years he mentored many young workers in developing a strong work ethic.







He was an active member and trustee of the Deerfield United Methodist Church. He also was a member of various agricultural and sporting organizations. He was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman, and world traveler. Being an outdoorsman, Richard rafted through the Grand Canyon, snowmobiled through Yellowstone, camped in the Okefenokee swamps, completed the JFK 50-mile hike four times, and explored almost every state. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family from Canada to New Zealand. Richard especially liked to hunt elk and mule deer in Idaho and Montana with his family, having hunted there for more than 20 years. Richard also enjoyed exploring God's creation with his family, having visited Europe, South America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, Antarctica, Australia, and New Zealand. He was a loving father and husband who always put family first.







In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Justin Masser and Brandon Masser of Sabillasville; brother Wayne Masser and wife Kathy Masser of Waynesboro; sister Margaret Baker and husband Ed Baker of Sabillasville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Mahlon and Marion Masser.



The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11AM at the Germantown Church of God, 16924 Raven Rock Rd, Highfield-Cascade, MD 21719. Pastors Ray Dudley and Carol Yocum will officiate.



Interment will follow at the Germantown Bethel Church of God Cemetery, Cascade, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church , 16405 Foxville Deerfield Rd; Sabillasville, Maryland 21780.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019