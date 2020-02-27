|
|
Richard William Munday, Sr., 53, of Mt. Airy, MD, died February 26, 2020.
Born on November 27, 1966 in Olney, MD, to the late Stanley W. Munday, Sr. and Mary Jane (Repass) Furr.
He was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast who loved the open road. He was a master in concrete and masonry work. He lived for his work and he loved his family very much. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and big heart. Those close to him will hold their fond memories of him close to their hearts.
Survived by his son, Richard W. Munday, Jr., of Mt. Airy, MD, brother, Stanley W. Munday, Jr. and wife, Cathleen, of Thurmont, MD, niece, Jennifer Toms and husband Michael, of Thurmont, MD, stepfather, Walter "Jake" Furr of Martinsburg, WV, and dear cousin, Charlie Munday of Thurmont,MD as well as, numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David E. Munday.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10AM-12PM where a celebration of Richard's life journey will take place at 12PM. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020