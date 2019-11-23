|
Richard Gary "Dick" Musser, 75, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away from this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick. He was the loving husband of Patricia M. Musser of Charlestown, W.Va. and a devoted father to son, Richard Jason "RJ" Musser.
Born on August 21, 1944, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late William R. and Bessie Irene Cannon Musser.
Dick graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963. He always talked about when he was younger how much he loved helping his sister, Shirley, and her husband, Glen Moser, on their farm. He worked for the Kettler Brothers, a bridge building company, for a few years before going to work for Weinschel Engineering in Gaithersburg then later moved to Frederick. He gave 45 years of service to the company before retiring in June 2014. He loved so many of the people he worked with and always tried to stay in touch as much as he could. He was a member of the Brunswick Eagles Club Aerie 1136 and also a member of the Moose Club. Dick loved to go hunting, fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay. When he was able he loved to go gambling with his close friends Dewey and Fay Heftner of Virginia. He loved talking and visiting his cousin, Jim and Fran Cannon of Virginia. His friend, David Moss, was there to help him whenever he needed him, along with Sandra Rice, a dear friend.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, and son, RJ, Dick is survived by brothers, Kellen "Buck" Musser and Thomas Harwood, both of Frederick and William "Bill" Musser and wife, Carolyn, of California; sister, Melinda Nepa and husband, Steve, of Louisiana; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by sisters, Nora Jean Armstrong of West Virginia and Shirley Moser of Middletown.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick.
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the funeral home in Brunswick with Rev. Tim May officiating. Burial will be held at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019