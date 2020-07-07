Richard David Pickett, 80, of New Market, MD passed away at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on January 31, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Joseph Alexander Pickett and Ruth Virginia "Ginny" Robinson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Terry Winn and Barb Ivey. Richard is survived by his wife, Diana, his children, Mark Pickett of Manassas, VA and Jennifer Pushlar (Kris) of Fort Montgomery, NY, and Janette Regnier (Jason) of Fairfax Station, VA, grandchildren Luke and Bella (Mark) and Natalie and Amelia (Jennifer) and Alexa and Spencer, his brother, Charles Pickett (Carol) of MN. He is also survived had many nieces and nephews. Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. After the Air Force, he went to work for Control Data Corp. He worked as National Tech Support for the large system computers and cyber 205. He was also head of a number of their sites around the country. Later, he worked as a consultant for Syntegra. He was a member of the Kentucky Colonels and an active member of Providence UMC. He was in the New Market District Lions Club for over 20 years and loved being a member, serving on many committees and as President for a year. He also loved to golf. He often went on golf trips with family and friends. The Lion's club is where he met his 2nd wife, Diana. They met in 2002 and married in 2004. They would have been married for 16 years this August. They spent many summers at Crosslake, MN. He loved tinkering with his boat, fishing, and being with his family and friends. Richard's first wife is Beverly Kouns. They were married for 40 years. Richard had many lifelong friends - he stayed close with many of the guys he worked with, friends he went to school with, and friends he golfed and played cards with. He will be remembered by all of his dearest friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kline Hospice House in Mt.Airy, MD or Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown, MD. Condolences to the family and more information is available at www.potomaccremation.com