Mr. Richard Wayne Reaver, Sr., 66, of Union Bridge, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19 with underlying conditions. He was the husband of the late Brenda Reaver, and the husband of Darlene Mies of Union Bridge.Born May 14, 1954, Richard was the son of the late James and Mary Reaver. Mr. Reaver was an automotive mechanic for his entire career. He enjoyed tractor pulling and enjoyed doing small engine repair in his spare time. He is survived by three sons, Richard Wayne Reaver, Jr. (Heather Alderson), Ronald William Reaver, and Randall Wade Reaver; a sister, Diana Reaver; a brother, Walter Reaver; seven grandchildren, and several other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3rd in the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. COVID precautions, such as wearing masks and social distance, must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to