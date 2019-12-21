Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Richard Shackleford


1935 - 2019
Richard Shackleford Obituary
Richard Addison "Jack" Shackleford, 84, of Frederick, passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Tranquillity At Fredericktowne in Frederick. He was the husband of Katherine Shrout "Cookie" Shackleford, his wife of 59 years.

Born on January 3, 1935, in Bunker Hill, WV, he was the son of the late William Frank and Katherine Griffith Shackleford.

A 1954 graduate of Shepherdstown High School he also attended schools in Washington, DC, Baltimore, Glen Burnie and Towson, MD as well as in Columbus and Dublin Ohio. Jack went to work for Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in West Virginia and later working in Washington, DC, Virginia, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Frederick. At the time of his retirement from Verizon in 1990, he was working at Camp David.

Jack's favorite pastime was his membership in the Potomac Fish and Game Club in Williamsport. He was also a member of the Frederick Backyards Beekeepers Association.

Surviving is addition to his wife are three children: Richard Shackleford of Wisconsin, Lori Ann Bussey and husband Herbert of West Virginia and Michael Shackleford and wife Kimberly of Brunswick; two granddaughters: Deanna Kons and April Kehres of Wisconsin; two great granddaughters: Grace and Lexi Kons of Wisconsin; and one great grandson, Tyler Kehres of Wisconsin, as well as a granddaughter Avery Shackleford that was the apple of his eye of Brunswick.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
