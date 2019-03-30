Richard A. "Dick" Stansbury , 84, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Born on August 1, 1934, in Catonsville, MD, he was the son of the late Richard Allen Stansbury and Mabel (Allen) Stansbury.



He was a loving husband and best friend to his wife of 62 years, Sis, who predeceased him in 2016.



Dick was a retired auto mechanic who owned his own businesses- P.S. Grocery and P.S. Auto Service. He also owned and operated a fleet of school buses in Howard County.Upon retirement, he spent his time breeding and raising Registered Clydesdales on his farm "Clyde Haven". Dick enjoyed his days on the farm spent with his family, horses and his beloved Bassett hound, Leo.



He is survived by three loving children, Debbie and her husband, Phillip, Richard, and Catherine. He is also survived by special friends, John Alexander and Jim and Lois Palmer.



The family plans a Celebration of Life at the family farm to remember Dick and Sis later this summer.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019