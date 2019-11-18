|
|
Mr. Richard Eugene "Dick" Stockman, 77, of Frederick, passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Darlene Hoffman Stockman. They were married on October 18, 1969. Born in Frederick on September 1, 1942, he was a son of the late Ruben and Frances Engle Stockman.
Dick was a carpenter by trade and worked in the construction field where he was a superintendent overseeing the fabrication of high rise buildings in the Washington DC area. He served in the National Guard and was a life member and officer of Post # 78, 29th Division Association and a member of Francis Scott Key American Legion Post # 11.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, selling his wooden toys at local craft shows, and watching the wildlife from his living room window. He especially enjoyed watchinghis grandchildren play sports.
In the 60's, Dick and a group of resourceful and innovative friends, known as the Duquesne Drag Team, custom built a drag race car from a 1956 Pontiac. They raced the car, named Rough Ride, locally and then traveled across the country eventually winning a NHRA National Championship in 1967.
In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his children; Cynthia S. Palmer and husband Scott, of Frederick, Cheryl A. Frushour and husband Jason and Michael A. Stockman and wife Jennifer, all of Hagerstown, one brother, D. Linwood Stockman and wife Rhonda, of Cavetown, five grandchildren, Ally Frushour, Amanda Frushour, Kylie Stockman, Cole Stockman and Corey Stockman, and several nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by his mother-in-law, Pauline Hoffman, of Frederick.
The family will receive friendsfrom 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home,106 East Church Street, Frederick.On Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., a memorial service will be conducted by the 29th Division Association. Funeral services will be heldat 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Frederick County Hospice, P. O.Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702or to . (donate.lls.org)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019