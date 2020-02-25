|
|
Richard Thomas Norris Sr., age 90, of Libertytown, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born January 29, 1930 in Frederick County, he was the son of the late Wilfred Gaither Norris and Edith Thomas Norris. He was the husband of Mary Jane Haines Norris, who predeceased him in 2009.
Mr. Norris was a 1947 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a dairy farmer, retiring at age 62, at which time he continued crop farming. He was a member of LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, Libertytown; a board member of Farmers Coop, Frederick; and a life member of Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club.
He enjoyed participating in tractor pulls with his sons and collecting antiques. He was a jack of all trades and a master in making his grandson who he is today.
Surviving are his sons, Richard T. Norris Jr. and wife Debbie of Union Bridge, Michael W. Norris Sr. and wife Vicki of Libertytown; grandson, Michael W. Norris Jr. and wife Michelle of Libertytown; nephew, George Norris; and niece, Carolyn Schneider.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lee Norris; and sister, Madeline Whipp.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, 12024 Main St., Libertytown on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. Rev. Jerry Cline, his pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown.
Memorial donations may be made to LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Libertytown, MD 21762.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020