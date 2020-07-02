1/1
Richard Trout
1930 - 2020
Richard Harrison Trout, age 89, near New Midway, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born December 13, 1930 in Detour, he was the son of the late Harry Trout Sr. and Hallie Crum Trout. He was the husband of Kathleen V. McCuller Trout who died in 2017.

Richard was a 1948 graduate of Walkersville High School where he was captain of the basketball, baseball and soccer teams. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church where he was a past president of the church council and the Haugh's Cemetery Board. He was a member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co. and the Capital Milk Producers Association. Richard enjoyed farming, baseball, mowing the lawn, family gatherings and family visits, and attending his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sports.

Surviving are children, Debra L. Ebaugh and husband Richard, Timothy L. Trout and wife Denise and Todd A. Trout, all near New Midway and Tony V. Trout and wife Brenda, near Gettysburg, PA; 7 grandchildren, Shelly L. Rohrbaugh and husband William, Ryan A. Ebaugh and wife Kristi, Kristin D. Boone and husband Chad, Adam V. Trout and wife Rachel, Ryan M. Trout, Malachy V. Trout and Amanda L. Trout; 10 great grandchildren, Ian, Jared, Emma, Kaedyn, Delaney, Braelyn, Emry, Greyson, Avery and Everett; sisters, Helen Freeze of Manassas, VA, Dorothy P. Fogle of Frederick and Harriet Loose of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick H. Trout in 1964 and 2 brothers, Charles and Harry Trout Jr.

The family will receive friends at Haugh's Lutheran Church, Nicholson Rd., on Monday, July 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon when a graveside service will be held at Haugh's Cemetery, with Rev. Pete Roy, church pastor, officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church will be in effect.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haugh's Lutheran Church, c/o Joyce Clingan, 6942 Middleburg Rd., Keymar, MD 21757.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Haugh's Lutheran Church
JUL
6
Graveside service
Haugh's Cemetery
