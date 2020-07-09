1/
Richard True
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard Allan True, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 8th at Washington Hospital Center at the age of 71.

Richard is predeceased by his parents Frank and Dorothy True, a baby brother, James Thomas True, and his father-in-law, Howard Murphy.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly (Murphy) True, his mother-in-law, Anna Mae Murphy, his daughters Cindy Stuffle & husband Wade and Erin Goff & husband Jason, who were his sunshine on rainy days; and grandchildren Emmalyn, Briar Rose, and Remington Goff. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Gail Sexton; his brother, Jeffrey True & wife Carolyn; nephews David Stender & wife Ashley and Michael Stender & wife Tiffany; nieces, Sarah Bradford & husband Shawn and Amy True; brothers-in-law Audie Murphy & family and Daryl Murphy & family and other extended family who will lovingly cherish the memory of joyful times with Richard.

Born in Sweetwater, TN on February 8. 1949, Richard was a 1967 graduate of Walkersville High School. He worked for many years in sales with Lowes Inc. and later with N.Z. Cramer & Sons in Woodsboro.

He loved riding his Harley with Beverly through the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, Nanna's cooking, and those grandbabies.

The family wishes to thank Frederick Home Health Services and the incredible 3G ICU staff at Washington Hospital Center for their tender care throughout his illness and in the last moments of his journey here.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 1 - 2 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Floral tributes are welcome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Services Resthaven Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved