Mr. Richard William "Peck" Roelke, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Frederick on November 15, 1941, he was the son of the late Harold William Roelke, Sr and Airy (Burck) Roelke Keeney. He was preceded in death by his brother Harold W. Roelke, Jr and is the last of his immediate family.
Richard is survived by his longtime companion, Roberta "Bobbie" Unger and her son, Glenn "Jay" Unger.
Richard retired in 2009 after 31 years of service with the Department of the Interior, National Visitors Center, Washington, DC and Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont, where he received Outstanding Performance Awards, Cash Awards, Quality Step Increases as well as Special Service Awards.
Prior to his Federal Government career, he worked for North American Housing Corp, where he brought forth some innovative ideas which the company accepted and put into practical use.
Richard was a lifetime member of the Amvets, Post 2 and the Jeffersonian Patriotic Club, of Frederick and the Sons of the American Legion Post 96, Loyal Order of the Moose and the Oakland Elks Lodge 2481, where he volunteered his time and service in each and every club. He was of the Protestant faith.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and all outside activities.
Friends may call from 11am until noon on Friday, August 30 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, where the funeral will be conducted at 12 noon. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Southern Garrett County Rescue Squad, Inc, PO Box 378, Oakland, MD 21550 or Hospice of Garrett County, PO Box 271, Oakland, MD 21550.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019