Ricky Eugene Liller, 64, of Frederick passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday May 28, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.



Born on Thursday, December 16, 1954 in Frederick Maryland, he was the son of Pauline G. Liller (Troxell) and the late Clifton E. Liller.



He was a 1972 Graduate of Frederick High School. Growing up on a farm made him a jack of all trades. Prior to his illness, he was employed by Quality Integrated Services as a Pipeline Inspector and for many years. He also owned and operated Tri-State Tile.



Rick was a hard worker, who loved being productive. Whether farming, at his home, his grandfathers, or Wolfie's, or learning the tile trade at Misner's, while still in high school, he did his best job, worked as hard as he could, and never cut corners and that was true all through his life.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and dancing. But more than that he enjoyed the camaraderie sharing those experiences brought him. He loved his family and he loved people and it was a fantastic day if he made you smile, laugh, or made your day better. That was his goal and was truly how he lived every day.



He was a member of The Golden Gears, and many still remember his Gold Challenger or his Barracuda.



He is survived by estranged wife, Barbara Liller (Hurt) , and is the proud father of Ricky E. Liller, Jr. and Stephanie Liller and partner Shane Study, and grandfather to Aiden Embrey. , Rick is survived by brother Steven Liller and wife Jan of Winter Springs Florida,, Jeffrey Liller and wife Allonia of Thurmont, Charles Liller and wife Mary Beth of Emmitsburg, Pamela Lawson and husband Carl Rick of Middletown, and Paula Carter and partner Rob Summers of Frederick. In addition, he is survived by special friend Debbie Callahan of Georgia.



The family would like to thank Dr. Bazzi and all of the folks at Progressive Oncology and Hematology, without them this journey would have been much more difficult.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 4 East Main Street Thurmont, Maryland 21788 and Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.



A celebration of Rick's life will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family has invited his friends and family to share their favorite memory of Rick during this time. Pastor Dan Ricketts will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery following the services in Rocky Ridge.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Progressive Oncology & Hematology Dr. Bazzi 2405 Wittier Dr. #100 Frederick, Md 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019