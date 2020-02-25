|
Ricky Gene Mason Sr., age 61, of Jefferson, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, near New Market. Born January 24, 1959 in Walkersville, he was the son of the late Willard and Mary Mason.
Ricky was employed for 16 1/2 years with Key-De Blue Farm of Detour and more recently with Midview Farm of Jefferson for 13 years. He was a member of Glade United Church of Christ, Walkersville and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going to the river and fishing.
Surviving are children, Ricky Mason Jr. of Jefferson and Jessica Mason of Taneytown, 5 grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother. He was predeceased by a sister and a brother.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at Glade U.C.C., 21 Fulton Ave., Walkersville. Contact the family for details.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020