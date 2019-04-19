Rita "Nanny" Maloney of Knoxville, MD went home to be with the Lord on Friday April 12, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Martha Parrish. She was the wife of the late Thomas (Big Tom) Maloney who died on April 30, 2001, they were married on November 28, 1951 in Pittsburgh PA.



She leaves behind a special sister Darla Campbell of Pittsbrugh, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Taylor (John), son Raymond Maloney (Cathy), and daughter Colleen Payne (Rick). Nanny will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Bradley Taylor (Justin), Erin Taylor (Rachel), Brandon Taylor (Amy), Andrea Taylor (Eric), Jennifer Fogle (Nat), Andrew Maloney (Rachel), John Crum, Kathy and Daniel Payne. Great grandchilren: Nicholas Wilmot, Gabriel Taylor, Emy, Michael and Elise Minnick, Bryant Fogle, Thomas and Cora Maloney, Nathaniel, Blake and Sean Humber. All of whom she loved dearly. Also mourning her loss are her adopted daughters Angie Armstrong and Sharon Carey.



She was predeceased by her son Thomas (Mickey) Maloney, sister Elizabeth (Betty) Lawrence Dick, and brother Andrew Arthur Parrish. Also her special daughter-in-law Sharon Maloney and special friends: Shirley and Jack Wheeler and Jennie and Ping Weddle.



Rita worked for the B&O railroad for 18 years. A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary for 54 years, Rita was a Charter Member and Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brunswick Auxiliary 1136, also she served as a Maryland State Officer. She was also a 39 year member of American Legion Auxiliary, Post 96.



At Rita's request there will not be a viewing. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Sunday May 5, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1136 from 1-3pm. She will be cremated and inurned with her beloved dog AngelBaby then laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with her husband and son at a later date.



In lieu of flowers or donations please give to . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019