Obituary Condolences Flowers Mrs. Rita Elizabeth Lyman Roberson, 84, of Walkersville, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of John Kenneth Roberson, her husband and best friend of 60 years.



Born July 18, 1934, in Wallingford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Burton Clinton and Mazie Simmons Lyman. She was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School, Wallingford, Ct., and Aurora University, Aurora, IL where she received the Gold Ivy Leaf award for scholarship. Mrs. Roberson taught at the Yalesville Elementary and Dag Hammarskjold Middle Schools in Wallingford, Ct. After moving to Maryland in 1974 she was an administrative assistant for the Frederick-Hagerstown Mission Society of the Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church. She also worked with Frances Lynch at Creative Corner, Walkersville, and was administrative assistant for the Maryland Christmas Show for its first five years. She later worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital as a unit clerk and trainer on the 2A Hospice unit and retired from the hospital after serving as office manager at the Regional Cancer Therapy Center IV department from its inception until 1998.



She was a member of the Wallingford Advent Christian Church until 1974 when the family moved to Maryland. She became a member of the Walkersville United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday school teacher, choir member, member of the Administrative Board and Council of Ministries, United Methodist Women and as a Stephen Ministry leader and Disciple teacher. The Prayer Shawl Group and being facilitator of the Prayer Tree Ministry of the church were special to her in later years.



She was a founding, lifetime member and officer of Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company 24 where she actively served as an EMT for years. She was also a member and officer of Walkersville Homemakers, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Church Women United of Frederick County, the Frederick School of Religion and the Ladies of the Club Book group.



She had many interests, including growing herbs for her business, "Rita's Rosemary and Rue", decorating cakes including wedding cakes for many local brides as well as cakes for other special occasions. She loved music, painting, reading, scrapbooking and all kinds of crafts and handwork including making hats for newborn babies for Frederick Memorial Hospital.



She was always the gracious host and loved family gatherings and holidays, which she spent countless hours baking and cooking all of the traditional family dishes. Her home was always a welcome place for family and her friends. Whether regular potluck dinners, patting oysters for church dinners or selling tickets for the annual carnival rides, she enjoyed helping others.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons: John David Roberson, Walkersville and fiance Cheryl of Frederick, Keith Lyman Roberson and wife Myla Gordon Roberson of Frederick, Bruce Leo Roberson and wife Cathy Stotler Roberson of Frederick and Michael James Roberson and wife Karla Roberson of New Market; five grandsons, Matthew Stotler, Zachary Roberson, Joel Roberson, Benjamin Roberson and Joshua Roberson; five granddaughters, Devin Roman and husband, Taylor, Rebecca Roberson and fiance, Larry Anderson, Julia Roberson and Sydney Roberson; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Kaylee and Lucas. She is also survived by a sister, Judith M. Willard and husband Wesley (Bill) of Dowling Park, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, her daughter-in-law Marcia Baker Roberson and one granddaughter, Hannah Gordon Roberson.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm on Friday, March 1 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Private graveside services will be held at Glade Cemetery, Walkersville. A Service in Celebration of her life will be held at 4pm on Saturday, March 2 at the Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main Street, Walkersville. The Rev. Mike Henning will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Hospice or the .



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019