Robert A Dove, Sr. of Poolesville, Md. passed away at home on June 11, 2019. Born September 13, 1957 he was the son of Edith and Harry Dove, Sr.



Robert was a master firefighter for Montgomery County for 28 years and retired in 2006. Since his retirement he has enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years Brenda, By his siblings Jody Dove, Tammy Burdette, Stacey Dove, Julie Dove, his children April and husband Mike Stevens, Robert Jr and wife Cheryl, Amy and husband Scott Sample, Grandchildren Michael, Carmen, Connor, Ethan, Grayden, Kayden and Jake. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Harry Dove Sr.



A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at the Salvation Army Chapel, 20021 Airpark Dr., Germantown, Md 20874. Immediately following the family will receive friends and family at Upper Montgomery County Fire Station, 19801 Beallsville Rd.,Beallsville, Md 20839. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery County Firefighters Charitable Foundation, 932 Hungerford Dr., Suite 33-A, Rockville, Md. 20850. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019