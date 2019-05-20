Robert Allen Lewis, originally of Thurmont, MD and then York, PA passed away peacefully in the home of his son Lanny L. Lewis and Daughter-in-Law Karen N. of Kennett Square, PA on May 5, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1925 and was one of twelve children born to Edgar and Glenna Key Lewis in Thurmont, MD. Robert was predeceased by all of his siblings except a sister, Janis Cary of Satellite Beach, FL.



Mr. Lewis, called Bob by everyone, is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean M. Lewis, a son and daughter-in-law Lanny and Karen and a daughter and Son-in-Law Robin and Craig Fries of Sinking Spring, PA who Jean and Bob lived with the past 18 years. In addition to his wife and children, Bob had five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Bob was the consummate family man and delighted in participating in family vacations, picnics, reunions and holidays.



During World War II Bob served in the U.S. Army on Iwo Jima and Guam. He was a lifelong member of both the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. After the war he worked in the Trucking Industry starting as a driver and retiring as a terminal manager. In retirement Bob and Jean traveled throughout the U.S. and portions of Canada with friends in an RV and loved to share stories of the many sights and adventures they experienced in this beautiful country.



As per Bob's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2019