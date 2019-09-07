|
Mr. Robert Allen Maybush, Jr., 69, of Thurmont died Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Mary L. Maybush, whom he married in 1996.
Born May 6, 1950 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert Allen Maybush, Sr. and Thelma (Printz) Maybush.
Following graduation from high school, he was stationed in the Army, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, KY. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Robert joined the United States Marine Corps. He attended and graduated from Marine Corps Sniper Training School, a very difficult yet prestigious training program. He then went on to complete two tours of duty in Vietnam. Robert loved his military service and his country.
Above all else, Robert loved spending time with his family and his dog, Jovi. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by siblings, Kirby Lee Maybush wife, Margaret, of New Market; Alice Virginia Hipkins and husband, Tommy, of Myersville; Dorothy Marie Maybush of Myrtle beach, SC; brother-in-law, Carl Coleman of Longs, SC; two sons, Tony Allen Maybush of Frederick and David Wayne Maybush of Florida; two stepsons, Troy Harrison and wife, Andrea, of Mt. Airy, and Kevin Allen Harrison and wife, Denise, of Woodbine; eight grandchildren, whom Robert loved dearly; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by a sister, Trudy Ann Coleman of Longs, SC.; and a step-son, Shane Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 from the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be his brother, Kirby Maybush (Ret. Capt. Frederick County Sheriff's Office).
Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019