Robert C. Brightwell, 86, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2018. He was born in Frederick, MD, on June 23, 1932, to the late William C. Sr., and Lily E. Brightwell.



Bob, as he was known, grew up in Howard County and graduated from Lisbon High School. He served in the United States Army in Germany. Following Bob's completion of his tour of duty, he was employed in many different jobs utilizing his electrician skills before joining the Federal work force at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. Bob never married, but was predeceased by Ruth M. Moyer, his long-time companion. Bob loved history and enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge of historical events and facts.



Surviving is a brother, Donald C. Brightwell (Linda); sister-in-law, Evelyn (Puzz) Brightwell; a niece, Lisa Brightwell; and a step-nephew, Rodney Mullinix and his family. Bob was predeceased by his older brother, William C. Brightwell, Jr. He is also fondly remembered by the daughter of his long-time companion, Gail Gill; her husband, Robert; their sons, Robert, Jr. (Denise), Michael (Jocelyn), and Matthew; and the grandchildren, Monique, Austin, and Ryker.



Friends may call at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 10:00 AM till funeral services begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow in Linganore United Methodist Cemetery in Unionville, MD.



