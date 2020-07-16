Robert "Rob" Campbell, Mathematician at the National Security Agency (NSA), and Professor of Mathematics at the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus (UMBC), passed away July 14, after a long illness. He was 65.
Rob was born in Bethesda, MD. As the son of a Marine officer, he grew up in several locations, living in Maryland, California, Idaho, Michigan, and Virginia. He graduated from George Mason High School (Falls Church, VA), then received a dual major from the University of Michigan in Mathematics and Physics. As a student, Rob went through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). Upon graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
In the Marine Corps, Rob was stationed in Okinawa, Camp Lejeune, NC, and Parris Island, SC. He achieved the rank of Major before leaving active duty to pursue a graduate degree in Mathematics from the University of California in Berkeley. Before leaving the Marines, Rob met his future wife, Grace Barquin, of Houston, TX.
Rob began his career at the NSA in 1990. He loved working with his friends and colleagues of over 30 years, and entertained them with his abundant collection of Hawaiian-print shirts and Looney Tunes ties on casual Fridays.
Rob always kept up with advances in mathematics, and was a frequent attendee and presenter at national and international mathematics meetings. He loved traveling to new places, and walking and exploring new cities.
He was a passionate educator, and shared his knowledge and love of mathematics as a lecturer at UMBC, and as a role model and mentor to students pursuing degrees in mathematics.
Outside of work, Rob enjoyed getting together with friends and family. He had an impressive repertoire of dad jokes, puns, and math jokes. He maintained relationships from school, the military, and academia, and he was always available for meetings, conversations, or correspondences - and he never forgot a name or face.
He was a loving and supportive father and husband. He and Grace, and their two children (John and Emilie) loved vacationing in Michigan at the family lake house. He was often seen charging into the water, racing his Labrador retrievers for tennis balls. It's at this house that Rob renewed his love of sailing - a love that started as a high school student, sailing on the Potomac.
Rob is survived by his wife Grace, his children, John (Lisa) and Emilie (Frank), his mother Catharine, and by his brother Richard (Kathi).
No funeral is planned per Mr. Campbell's wishes. A memorial will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org
).